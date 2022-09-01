Despicable: Unoccupied Stalls at Arua Main Market Misused as Latrines

some of the unoccupied stalls in Arua Main market first floor that has been turned by some intruders to answer natures call

In short

The vendors in the market suspect that the despicable practice is being perpetrated by intruders, especially at night. They say that the suspected intruders normally sneak into the market in the evening and hide inside some of the unoccupied stalls on the first floor and thus get locked inside the market.