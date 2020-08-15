Despotic Founders, Intrigue Pushed MP Atiku from FDC to NRM

In short
Atiku, who first went to Parliament as an FDC cardholder reportedly left frustrated after being accused of being a mole in a party where founding members want to practically 'run the show.'
Despotic Founders, Intrigue Pushed MP Atiku from FDC to NRM15 Aug 2020, 07:04 Comments 104 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
