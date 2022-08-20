Emmy Daniel Ojara
Destroyed Tree Hinders Investigation into Murder of Gulu High School Student

Remains of the tree where Gabriel Rwotomiya as shot dead. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

Rwot Yusuf Okwonga Adek, the chief of Pageya Chiefdom in Acholi told URN in an interview on Friday that the school administration was right to destroy the tree. He explains that the tree does not only bring bad omens but would also encourage such tragic happenings in the future.

 

