Destructive Grasshoppers Reduce Simsim Yields in Lamwo

In short
Betty Achiro, a farmer in Ayuu Alali Village, Kal Parish in Palabek Kal sub-county, Lamwo district planted 10 acres of simsim last season. But the grasshoppers destroyed six acres and although she goy only eight out of the 30- bags she expected from the harvest.
Destructive Grasshoppers Reduce Simsim Yields in Lamwo15 Dec 2021, 19:43 Comments 102 Views Agriculture Business and finance Northern Interview
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.