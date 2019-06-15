In short
Suspicion was raised when the plane landed at Entebbe International Airport on April 27, 2019 with extra stuff, which prompted the Central Bank Governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile to contact the State House Anti-Corruption Unit Commander, Lt Col. Edith Nakalema for help.
Detailed Account in the BOU Currency Saga Top story15 Jun 2019, 15:05 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Crime Security Report
In short
Tagged with: BOU currency scandal
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.