In short
The Returning office Arua has declared the detained Wadri Kassiano Ezati, an Independent candidate the winner of the hotly contested Arua Municipality parliamentary seat,Ruth Angom Ococ declared Wadri winner with 6421 votes beating his closest challenges Tiperu Nusura who got 4798 votes.
Update; Wadri wins Arua Municipality Parliamentary by-election Top story15 Aug 2018, 23:07 Comments 131 Views Arua, Uganda Election Parliament Polls Updates
In short
