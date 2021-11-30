Detained Widows Of Sheikh Kirevu Sue Security Agencies

In short
Ibrahim Kirevu states that he has visited several police stations, which are gazette detention facilities but failed to trace the trio and no charges have been communicated to their next of kin.
Detained Widows Of Sheikh Kirevu Sue Security Agencies30 Nov 2021, 11:49 Comments 110 Views Wakiso, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: illegal detention, women, Muslims,
Mentioned: Police, UPDF, Court, Attorney General
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.