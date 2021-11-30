Ephraim Kasozi
12:01

Detained Widows Of Sheikh Kirevu Sue Security Agencies

30 Nov 2021, 11:49 Comments 110 Views Wakiso, Uganda Court Report

In short
Ibrahim Kirevu states that he has visited several police stations, which are gazette detention facilities but failed to trace the trio and no charges have been communicated to their next of kin.

 

Tagged with: illegal detention, women, Muslims,
Mentioned: Police, UPDF, Court, Attorney General

