According to the documents presented in the International Crimes Division, Sophie Neboshi, a detective attached to Kiira Road Police Station, objected to Nyanzis application for bail, saying that the grounds are false.
Detectives Challenge Bail Application For Maj Kiggundu's Murder Suspect7 Jun 2018, 19:15 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Yusuf Nyanzi in the middle listening to Court Proceedings as Prison officers look on. Login to license this image from 1$.
