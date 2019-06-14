Alex Otto
Detention Beyond Mandatory 48 hours On the Increase-UHRC Report

Resident looking at torture wound of defilement victim Edward Bindhe

According to the 2018 Annual Report on the state of human rights, violation of freedom from torture increased by up to 13% in 2018 with 346 complaints registered compared to 306 cases reported in 2017.

 

