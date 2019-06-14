In short
According to the 2018 Annual Report on the state of human rights, violation of freedom from torture increased by up to 13% in 2018 with 346 complaints registered compared to 306 cases reported in 2017.
Detention Beyond Mandatory 48 hours On the Increase-UHRC Report
Resident looking at torture wound of defilement victim
