Development of Covid-19 Vaccine Was Marred With Irregularities-Report

In short
The committee was set up in November 2021 to investigate allegations of irregularities reported on the receipt and utilization of funds for Covid-19 vaccine development by the Presidential Scientific Initiative on Epidemics (PRESIDE).
Development of Covid-19 Vaccine Was Marred With Irregularities-Report11 May 2022, 19:52 Comments 340 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Report
MP Xavier Kyooma presenting a report to parliament on utilization of funds for Covid-19 vaccine development by PRESIDE.
