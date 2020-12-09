In short
Development Partners with Anti-Corruption Agencies (ACAs) in the country have expressed concern about the delayed appointment of a substantive Inspector General of General (IGG) whose absence they say affects the fight against corruption.
Development Partners Demand Immediate Appointment of IGG
Kampala, Uganda
