Dexamethasone is “No Cure-All” for COVID-19 Patients – WHO

18 Jun 2020, 07:48 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Report

“This is very welcome news for those patients with severe illness,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a virtual media briefing from Geneva. But he emphasized that dexamethasone was shown to have no beneficial effect for those with milder symptoms who do not need respiratory support.

 

