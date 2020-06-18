In short
“This is very welcome news for those patients with severe illness,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a virtual media briefing from Geneva. But he emphasized that dexamethasone was shown to have no beneficial effect for those with milder symptoms who do not need respiratory support.
Dexamethasone is "No Cure-All" for COVID-19 Patients – WHO
