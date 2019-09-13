DGF Gives Kasese UGX 1.5B to Improve Accountability

In short
The funds are meant to be used by the district local government to finance improved and sustained local government participatory planning and budgeting, improve capacity of local government to carry out audits, generate local revenue, enhance monitoring and evaluation frame works for decision making and general institutional strengthening of the district local government.
Kasese, Uganda
