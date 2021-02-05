DGF Suspension Tragic for Uganda –Civil Society

In short
The concern by Civil Society Organizations comes days after President Yoweri Museveni ordered the suspension of DGF, the single biggest donor basket established by Development Partners to provide harmonized, coherent and well-coordinated support to state and non-state entities in the country.
DGF Suspension Tragic for Uganda –Civil Society5 Feb 2021, 15:40 Comments 218 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: 500 Bn DGF funds CSOs Civic space DGF Democracy President Museveni elections funding
Mentioned: Action Aid Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) Democratic Governance Facility -DGF Human Rights Centre Judiciary Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.