Masaka District DHO Dr Stuart Musisi says that since they stopped taking their results to the testing centre in Mutukula, it takes them an average of three days to receive results from the Entebbe-based Uganda Virus Research Institute.
DHO Issues Verbal COVID-19 Results to Reduce Delays
