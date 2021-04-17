Samuel Amanya
17:41

Difficult System, Corruption Hampering Asset Recovery: DPP

17 Apr 2021
, John Baptist Asiimwe, Head of International Cooperation and Assets Recovery in the office of the DPP

In short
Edward Muhumuza, the Witness Protection and Victims Empowerment Department in the office of the DPP expresses worry that their objective for Asset recovery could not be achieved due to poor sensitization of the public by all relevant stakeholders.

 

