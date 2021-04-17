Difficult System, Corruption Hampering Asset Recovery: DPP

In short
Edward Muhumuza, the Witness Protection and Victims Empowerment Department in the office of the DPP expresses worry that their objective for Asset recovery could not be achieved due to poor sensitization of the public by all relevant stakeholders.
Difficult System, Corruption Hampering Asset Recovery: DPP17 Apr 2021, 17:36 Comments 193 Views Court Crime Updates
, John Baptist Asiimwe, Head of International Cooperation and Assets Recovery in the office of the DPP
In short
Tagged with: DPP
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.