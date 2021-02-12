In short
The URA Enforcement team has been tracking suspects for some weeks following information that some products had stamps which were not readable by the machines. The alerts on the prevalence of fake digital tax stamps were mainly concentrated in Southwestern Uganda with Star Waragi being the most pointed out brand.
Digital Tax Stamp Faked, Four Arrested
In short
