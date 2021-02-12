Nebert Rugadya
Digital Tax Stamp Faked, Four Arrested

12 Feb 2021
An assortment of smuggled items confiscated in Kora, Northern Uganda

In short
The URA Enforcement team has been tracking suspects for some weeks following information that some products had stamps which were not readable by the machines. The alerts on the prevalence of fake digital tax stamps were mainly concentrated in Southwestern Uganda with Star Waragi being the most pointed out brand.

 

