Dilapidated State of Jinja Police Barracks Shocks Legislators

In short
A police officer told our reporter on condition of anonymity so as to speak freely on the matter during the visit of the Defense and Internal Affairs Committee that he has since abstained from sex due to lack of privacy in their housing units, which has since pushed his wife into infidelity.
Dilapidated State of Jinja Police Barracks Shocks Legislators16 Mar 2022, 11:39 Comments 123 Views Jinja, Uganda Security Report
In short
Tagged with: armed forces barracks execute housing member official document police regional police unit
Mentioned: Butiru county Dauda Hiriga Godfrey Wakooli Iganga Jinja Jinja police Kyoga county Nalufenya police Nansana Okot Bitek Rosemary Nyakyikongoro Wakayima Musoke police commander
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.