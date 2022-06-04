Ezekiel Ssekweyama
13:50

Direct Tax On Coffee Dealers Stirs Controversy Among Processors

4 Jun 2022, 13:50 Comments 161 Views Bukomansimbi District, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Updates
Samples of the processed coffee cherry, the farmers and delears are concerns of a slump in prices

Samples of the processed coffee cherry, the farmers and delears are concerns of a slump in prices

In short
Joseph Mbaziira, the Chairperson of Bukomansimbi Coffee Processors Cooperative Society, says that they are afraid that many coffee factories are likely to close shops because of the high costs they incur in the production processes.

 

Tagged with: Bukomansimbi Coffee Processors Tax of coffee dealers
Mentioned: Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.