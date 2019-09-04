Director of Traffic Wants Regulation For Garages, Boda Boda Industry

In short
Kasiima noted that politicians have however frustrated efforts to set up regulations for the boda boda industry and yet the regulations will help restore sanity and eliminate criminals operating within the industry.
Director of Traffic Wants Regulation For Garages, Boda Boda Industry4 Sep 2019, 20:21 Comments 130 Views Parliament Crime Misc Updates
Boda bodas are blamed for increasing the traffic congestion in Kampala and there have been many failed attempts to ban or reduce their presence in the city. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.