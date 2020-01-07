Kukunda Judith
07:14

Directors of Sham Crypto Currency Scheme Charged with 65 Offenses, Remanded Top story

7 Jan 2020, 07:08 Comments 189 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Crime Court Updates
The Directors of Dunamiscoins Resources Limited

The Directors of Dunamiscoins Resources Limited

In short
Prosecution told court that between February 14th 2018 and December 3rd 2019 at New Taxi Park in Kampala District, Lwanga and Nabunya conspired to commit a felony of obtaining money by false pretense contrary to the Penal Code Act.

 

Tagged with: Crypto currency Dunamiscoins Resources Limited Mary Nabunya Samson Lwanga financial intelligence authority

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.