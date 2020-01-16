Disagreements Hindering Construcion of Seed Secondary Schools

In short
Janet Museveni blamed the mishaps of the project on disagreements about the location where the seed secondary schools should be constructed.
Disagreements Hindering Construcion of Seed Secondary Schools16 Jan 2020, 19:49 Comments 167 Views Parliament Education Report
The Minister of Education and Sports Janet kataaha Museveni before Parliament's Education Committee.
In short
Tagged with: seed secondary schools
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.