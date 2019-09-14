Disagreements Threaten Masaka’s Quest For City Status

Commissioner of Urban planning in the MLOG, Justinian Nuwagaba during the stake holder's alongside Masaka Mayor Godfrey Kayema(R), Masaka L.CV Chairperson Jude Mbabali and MP Mathias Mpuuga (extreme left)

In short

At the centre of the growing controversy is the municipality Mayor Godfrey Kayemba, who prefers to extend into the urban areas that fall under Lwengo and Kalungu districts, a proposal that Masaka LCV Chairperson Jude Mbabali is against.