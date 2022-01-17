In short
“We have been accused of not going to the party headquarters, but those guys have made it impossible for us to go there. The moment you step there, they assume that all their financial problems are going to be solved. They ask for all kinds of favors from us, which we are also incapable of solving because we also have constituents who are equally demanding,” another MP told us.
Disagreements Threaten To Tear Up NUP
17 Jan 2022
The President of National Unity Platform Robert Kyagulanyi addressing newly elected political leaders from different parts of the Country
