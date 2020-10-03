Frustration in Masaka as NUP Releases Final Candidate List

National Unity Platform-NUP supporters in Masaka during their recent engagement, these have however rejected some choices of party flag bearers

In short

Those disputed include Harriet Nakiyemba, who was selected to contest for the Masaka Woman MP seat, Geoffrey Lutaaya for Kakuuto County in Kyotera district and Twaha Kagabo Muzeeyi who was selected as the official flagbearer for Bukoto South Constituency in Lwengo district.