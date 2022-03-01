Disaster Preparedness Ministry Seeks UGX 20 Billion to Prepare for Rain Season

In short

Esther Davina Anyakun, the State Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, says that over 48 districts in Lango, Teso, Karamoja, Bugisu, Sebei, Bukedi, Busoga Kigezi and parts of Ankole and Bunyoro sub-regions are at high risk of waterlogging, windstorms and landslides during this period.