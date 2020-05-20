Discharged COVID-19 Patient Worried About Life After Treatment

In short
The 30-years old Bodaboda rider from Rakai district is the second COVID-19 patient to be discharged from Masaka Regional Referral Hospital after undergoing treatment for the last three weeks. He was registered as the second confirmed COVID-19 case from the local community believed to have contracted the virus from passengers who sneak into Tanzania through the porous borders.
