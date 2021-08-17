In short
An August 17, 2021 statement by the Ministry indicates that although, President, Yoweri Museveni has indicated Uganda’s willingness to provide assistance including hosting temporarily the affected people, “discussions on this issue are still ongoing”.
Discussions About Hosting Afghan Refugees Ongoing-Foreign Affairs Ministry
17 Aug 2021
