Display of NRM Voters Register Fails to Kick Off in Luweero

NRM SG Kasule Lumumba registering an NRM member at Lumu Zone in Luweero town early this year. The registered members are supposed to check thier particulars ahead of primaries

The Deputy Chairperson of National Resistance Movement Electoral Commission John Arimpa Kigyagi announced that the display of Party’s Voters’ Register will start today on 28th August and ends on Tuesday 1st September 2020 from 9;00am-5;00pm.