In short
When immunization services are disrupted, even for brief periods during emergencies, the risk of vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks, such as measles and polio, increase, the organization notes citing an example of last year’s deadly measles outbreak in DR Congo which took more than 6000 lives in a country already facing its largest Ebola outbreak.
Disruption of Immunisation Services Could Trigger Disease Resurgence -WHO
