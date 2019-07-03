In short
Ssemujju says they see no problem when members quit the party. He says that the important thing is that FDC will continue with its activities despite the movement of people.
Dissatisfied Party Members Free to Quit-Ssemujju Nganda3 Jul 2019, 13:35 Comments 212 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Parliament Updates
FDC spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda addressing journalists at party headquarters Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.