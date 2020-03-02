In short
The trust is mandated to generate and pass polices, mobilise farmers to participate in oil palm growing, popularise the project through awareness campaign as well as identifying and registering more out growers.
District Council Approves Buvuma Oil Palm Growers Trust2 Mar 2020, 07:43 Comments 90 Views Buvuma District, Uganda Agriculture Local government Report
Gonzaga Kasekende the secretary for production moving the motion to approve Buvuma oil Palm Trust-BOPT before district council.
In short
Tagged with: Buvuma NOPP District Folkal Person Buvuma Oil Palm Limited-BOPL District Council Approves Buvuma Oil Palm Growers Trust Internal Fund for Agricultural Development-IFAD Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries-MAAIF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.