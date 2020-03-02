Kimbowa Ivan
District Council Approves Buvuma Oil Palm Growers Trust

Gonzaga Kasekende the secretary for production moving the motion to approve Buvuma oil Palm Trust-BOPT before district council.

The trust is mandated to generate and pass polices, mobilise farmers to participate in oil palm growing, popularise the project through awareness campaign as well as identifying and registering more out growers.

 

