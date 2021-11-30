Dan Michael Komakech
14:04

District Councilor Arrested After Murder of Shopkeeper Over Cigarettes

30 Nov 2021, 14:02 Comments 98 Views Kitgum, Uganda Crime Northern Updates

In short
The LC V councilor representing Labongo Akwang Sub County Bosco Oketa Yot says on the fateful day the deceased identified as Mohammed Nyeko a resident of Awach Sub County in Gulu district was assaulted by the Denis Oroma hwen he told him he didn't sell cigarettes.

 

