District Leaders Want Review of Road Fund Financial Regulations

15 Oct 2019, 12:43 Comments 50 Views Masaka, Uganda Politics Business and finance Local government Updates
Masaka Mayor Godfrey Kayemba chatting with Engineer Michael Odongo, Executive Director of Uganda Road Fund-URF (C) and Masaka RDC Herman Ssentongo (R) after the assessment meeting on Monday

In short
Jude Mbabaali, the Masaka LCV Chairperson demands that government eliminates the bureaucracy of having URF funded through the UNRA and Ministry of Works.

 

