District Leaders Want UPDF To Take Over Construction Of Government Projects

31 Jan 2023, 11:25 Comments 119 Views Mbarara, Uganda Local government Updates
UPDF personnel at work in Isingiro District

UPDF personnel at work in Isingiro District

The district leaders say they are waking up to the July 2021 President's directive to the ministries of Education and Health to use the army construction brigade to undertake government projects.

 

