District Officials Cautioned on Accountability of Parish Development Model Funds

In short
Brig. Gen. Felix Kulaigye, the Director of Mindset Change at Operation Wealth Creation-OWC says issues of accountability and transparency are very vital while implementing the project.
District Officials Cautioned on Accountability of Parish Development Model Funds2 Feb 2022, 08:18 Comments 204 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Accountability Parish Development Model – PDM technocrats
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.