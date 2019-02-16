In short
Those that fail to meet the target will face demolition, according to the district performance agreement approved by the department. Kwania District Education Officer Andrew Omunu says that the decision is one of the strategies undertaken by the district to enhance the quality of education.
District Tasks Head Teachers to Produce First Grades or Face Demotion

