Districts Affected by Malaria Surge Reduced by Half -Health Minister

In short
The disease had affected half of the country by August with 65 districts reporting increased hospital admissions and at the outpatients’ department of their medical facilities. At the time, the number of malaria cases had increased by over 400,000 from 1million cases recorded by June last year.
Districts Affected by Malaria Surge Reduced by Half -Health Minister21 Sep 2019, 14:32 Comments 95 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: malaria upsurge
Mentioned: MINISTRY OF HEALTH
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.