Districts Stuck with Works as UPDF Takes Over Construction Projects

But in Soroti district and City, billions of cash are sitting as the accounting officers wait for guidance on how to involve the army in engineering works. Luke Lokuda, the Soroti Chief Administrative Officer says they are stuck with the money because there is no clarification on the scope of work to be undertaken by the army.
Districts Stuck with Works as UPDF Takes Over Construction Projects15 Nov 2021, 11:17 Comments 114 Views Soroti, Uganda Local government Updates
The house beeing constructed by the UPDF Engineering Brigade at Koro subcounty in Gulu district. Login to license this image from 1$.
