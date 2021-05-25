Brian Luwaga
Districts in Greater Luwero to Spend Millions to Induct Councillors

25 May 2021, 12:03 Comments 213 Views Luweero, Uganda Local government Updates
Nakaseke CAO Alex Felix Majeme handing over a mace to District Speaker Sunday Rogers Bwanga after swearing in

In short
Nakasongola district will spend 7.4 Million Shillings and Nakaseke has budgeted for 10 Million Shillings for the induction of newly sworn-in district councillors.

 

