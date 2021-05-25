In short
Nakasongola district will spend 7.4 Million Shillings and Nakaseke has budgeted for 10 Million Shillings for the induction of newly sworn-in district councillors.
Districts in Greater Luwero to Spend Millions to Induct Councillors
25 May 2021
Nakaseke CAO Alex Felix Majeme handing over a mace to District Speaker Sunday Rogers Bwanga after swearing in
In short
Mentioned: district council
