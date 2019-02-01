Districts Warned Against Diverting School Inspection Funds

In short
Janet Museveni while speaking at the release of the 2018 Uganda Certificate of Education-UCE examination results on Thursday said that districts have been diverting the funds for other activities. She says that the funds are budgeted strictly for school inspection and not anything else.
Districts Warned Against Diverting School Inspection Funds1 Feb 2019, 07:36 Comments 217 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni and Minister for Tertiary Education John C. Muyingo Login to license this image from 1$.
