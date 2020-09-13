Divergent Political Ideologies Threaten Opposition Alliances

In short
Gen. Mugisha Muntu, the Presidential candidate for Alliance for National Transformation-ANT says that an alliance os not feasible at the moment because other parties have one agenda, to oust the incumbent president, yet they have no ability to form a government thereafter.
Divergent Political Ideologies Threaten Opposition Alliances13 Sep 2020
Tagged with: 2021 Elections Ugandan politics opposition parties party ideology political brand political ideology
