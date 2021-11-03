In short
Reports that the tourists flocking to climb Mountain Otce will be camping at Akaa in Dufile Sub County have alarmed Otce community who 'own' the mountain, and have threatened to block the tourists from reaching Mt Otce if they do not camp within Otce Sub County
Diversion of Tourists' Camp Angers 'Owners' of the Mountain which is Attracting Climbers
3 Nov 2021
