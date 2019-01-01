Fahad Jjingo
16:33

Divestiture Committee Summons Tenants on Asian Properties in Masaka

1 Jan 2019, 16:31 Comments 99 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Report

In short
Records before the committee show that the departed Asians have several properties which range from buildings, tea estates, factories and pieces of land among other properties in the Masaka region. But several of the said properties are under dispute, causing conflicts between the sitting tenants and the Asians.

 

