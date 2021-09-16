DNA Confirms Body Retrieved from Munyonyo Septic Tank is Missing Immaculate Onebe

In short
Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga confirms to URN that indeed DNA samples matched Ivy’s blood cells and the doubts on whether the body was of Asio have ended. After DNA confirmation, relatives quickly picked the body from Kampala Capital City Authority –KCCA morgue at Mulago.
DNA Confirms Body Retrieved from Munyonyo Septic Tank is Missing Immaculate Onebe16 Sep 2021, 17:08 Comments 161 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
