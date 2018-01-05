DNA Report Confirms Case Hospital Employee Burnt Beyond Recognition

In short
Ekalugar, an accountant at Case Hospital was reported missing three days ago at Wandegeya Police station. He left his office with 15 million Shillings which he was due to deposit in the bank but never returned. About 12 hours later, a burnt body was found dumped in Kajjansi.
DNA Report Confirms Case Hospital Employee Burnt Beyond Recognition5 Jan 2018, 16:52 Comments 59 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
