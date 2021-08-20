Amony Immaculate
16:36

DNA Results Confirm Recovered Remains in Lira Are For Missing 4-Year-Old Girl

20 Aug 2021, 16:29 Comments 174 Views Lira, Uganda Human rights Science and technology Northern Updates
The late Elizabeth Akello

The late Elizabeth Akello

In short
In April Akello went missing from Dilish Adero, her mother at Timber Yard in Lira City East Division. She was last spotted moving with a stranger from a restaurant within the same area.

 

Tagged with: DNA resluts matches Police to handover remains for burial
Mentioned: The Uganda police force

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.