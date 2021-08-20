DNA Results Confirm Recovered Remains in Lira Are For Missing 4-Year-Old Girl

In short
In April Akello went missing from Dilish Adero, her mother at Timber Yard in Lira City East Division. She was last spotted moving with a stranger from a restaurant within the same area.
DNA Results Confirm Recovered Remains in Lira Are For Missing 4-Year-Old Girl20 Aug 2021, 16:29 Comments 174 Views Lira, Uganda Human rights Science and technology Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: DNA resluts matches Police to handover remains for burial
Mentioned: The Uganda police force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.