Do Not Handle Acts of Militarism Against Journalism Lightly - Prof. Jjuuko

In short
The professor who also teaches media law was today delivering a key note address titled; Freedom of Expression and the Emerging Militarism”. This was at an event organized by the Uganda Editors’ Guild in commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day at Kampala Serena Hotel.
Do Not Handle Acts of Militarism Against Journalism Lightly - Prof. Jjuuko3 May 2021, 20:24 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda Media Parliament Security Report
In short
Tagged with: Prof Fredrick Jjuuko media and militarism
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.