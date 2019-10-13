Lubulwa Henry
Docking Piers Rotting Away

13 Oct 2019 Entebbe, Uganda
Water flooding over MV Kalangala's Nakiwogo Landing site

Piers currently in an appalling state include the Buwaya pier for the Buwaya ferry, the Buvuma – Kiyindi pier for the Buvuma ferry, Bukasa pier and that for residents in Namayingo and Sigulu islands. They are either broken, submerged by water or neglected.

 

