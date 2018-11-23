Pamela Mawanda
Doctor in Nuliat Nambazira's Case Reported Missing

23 Nov 2018, 21:25 Comments 88 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Health Updates

Nambaziira died on May 4, 2018, due to child birth related complications arising out of a cesarean operation conducted on April 26, 2018, at International Hospital Kampala. A report from her gynecologist shows that she had an uneventful surgery and discharged together with her baby on April 29 2018, without any complication.

 

